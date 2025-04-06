Kareena Kapoor Flaunts No Make-up Look In Soha Ali Khan's 'Sunday Reset' Photo Dump
Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her Sunday catch-up with friends and family. The Chorri 2 actress shared the photos featuring her family members and their holiday musings.
Source: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
The actress took a break from professional commitments to spend quality time with her daughter, Inaaya Kemmu. In one of the photos, she could be seen deeply engrossed in a game of Chess with her 7-year-old.
Source: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
In another candid click, her daughter could be seen looking over the Mumbai skyline, which featured a hoarding of Soha's upcoming movie Chhorii 2. The horror film will release on Amazon Prime Video on April 11.
Source: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
Soha also shared goofy pictures from Sunday breakfast with friends. Here, her husband Kunal Kemmu could be seen enjoying the day with his good friend and Neha Dhupia's husband Angad Bedi.
Source: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
In another goofy picture, Kunal can be seen balancing a spoon on his nose. The photo has been doing the rounds on social media as the actor flaunted his adorable side.
Source: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
In another candid click, the actress was seen chatting up a friend at their get-together. Soha donned a casual, full-sleeved, grey t-shirt teamed with black bottoms.
Source: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
In another candid click, the actress shared a photo of her husband enjoying some pool time. The couple tied the knot on January 25, 2015, after dating for several years.
Source: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
In a now-viral photo, Soha and Kunal could be seen posing for a selfie with Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Kareena Kapoor. The Jab We Met actress flaunted a no-makeup look for the picture.
Source: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
Soha shared the photos with the caption, “Sunday reset”. Her photo haul is now doing rounds on social media.