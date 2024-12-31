Keerthy Suresh Enjoys Fun Time With Baby John Co-Star Varun Dhawan

Keerthy Suresh made her Bollywood debut in Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan, on December 25. She shared a series of heartwarming photos on Instagram.
Source: Instagram
Taking to her Instagram handle, Keerthy shared photos and wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for better people to share this ride with #BabyJohn Big smiles and GOOD VIBES ONLY"
One of the photos shows Keerthy and Varun posing together, beaming with joy. They're both dressed in casual attire, with Keerthy looking stunning in a black sundress.
Keerthy and Varun's adorable photos on the social media, displaying the love and appreciation.
Despite their busy schedules and demanding roles, they've managed to form a strong bond that shines through in their adorable photos.
Keerthy and Varun can be seen laughing, smiling, eating and having the time of their lives. Their chemistry is undeniable, and their friendship is truly special.
Whether they're posing for a silly selfie or sharing a tender moment, their on screen chemistry was visible in these selfies.
