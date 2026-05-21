May 21, 2026

Shreya Pandey

Loved Hannah Wells And Garett Graham's Romance? Watch 9 Steamy Dramas Like Off Campus

The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty perfectly blends first love, friendship, & emotion. The dreamy beach-town setting and complicated love triangle make it addictive viewing for romance fans.

Source: IMDb

One tree hill

One Tree Hill is a classic teen drama television series that follows two estranged half-brothers, Lucas and Nathan Scott. 

Source: IMDb

Maxton Hall

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us has also become hugely popular online for its rich-boy-meets-scholarship-girl storyline. Packed with tension and glamorous visuals, the series delivers major enemies-to-lovers energy.

Source: IMDb

Bridgerton

Bridgerton is another must-watch for viewers craving passionate romance and dramatic relationships. Every season brings a fresh love story packed with longing glances and emotional conflict.

Source: X

True Beauty

The coming-of-age K-drama is comedy and romance rolled into one. 

Source: X

My Life with the Walter Boys

Similar to The Summer I Turned Pretty, My Life with the Walter Boys is a coming-of-age teen. It follows the life of Jackie Howard, who moves in with a family of boys after her parents' death. 

Source: IMDb

Young-adult romance lovers should not miss To All the Boys I've Loved Before, a lighter but equally charming watch filled with fake-dating tropes and adorable moments. 

Source: IMDb

Also set in the world of hockey, Heated Rivalry is a hit queer sports romance drama that follows the decade-long romance between two players. 

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All eight episodes of Off Campus are streaming on Amazon Prime Video 

Source: X

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