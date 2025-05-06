Met Gala 2025: Rihanna To Lewis Hamilton, Best Dressed Celebs Who Ruled The Red Carpet In 'Tailored' Ensembles
Met Gala 2025 brought countless major fashion moments, but selected celebs understood the assignment and walked the iconic carpet in Tailored For You-themed ensembles.
Lewis Hamilton walked the iconic stairs in a cream-coloured custom suit accessorised with vintage jewels, standing true to the event's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
Rihanna debuted her baby bump confirming her third pregnancy but this didn't mean she missed the theme. She walked in a custom Marc Jacobs ensemble. She paired a grey pinstripe top with a black pinstripe skirt and wrapped a suit jacket around her waist. She completed her look with polka-dot cravat and wide-brimmed hat.
Marking her second appearance at Met Gala, Sabrina Carpenter ditched the pants and walked the carpet in a burgundy tail coat, featuring white collars and cuffs. She paired her ensemble with matching burgundy leotard underneath.
Janelle Monáe stepped out wearing a suit within a suit. She walked in a red and black dress with a suit printed on it, then she stripped it down, showing off her actual pantsuit look.
She completed her look with a tequila diamond brooch tucked beneath her outer jacket. With this, she was honouring her ancestors and dandy-dressing family members.
Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala debut look was honoured to his Sikh roots. He walked the carpet wearing a turban, a kurta, and a tehmat (a long tunic and draped bottoms), designed by Prabal Gurung. He completed his look with heavy jewels.
Zendaya walked the carpet in a head-to-toe tailored white with a three-piece power suit at the Met Gala. It was a custom Louis Vuitton design by Pharrell Williams, which she completed with a matching hat. Her ensemble paid homage to the rock and roll history of the zoot suit.
Just like Rihanna, A$AP Rocky also made a statement in a classic black suit paired with a Marmot jacket. He accessorised his look with chunky jewellery and a Briony Raymond customised umbrella covered in 90 carats-worth of diamonds.