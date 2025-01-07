New Parents Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Arrive In Mumbai Days After Actress' Birthday, Netizens Ask 'Dua Kaha Hai?'

After celebrating New Year and birthday, Deepika Padukone on Tuesday returned to Mumbai with her husband Ranveer Singh and daughter Dua.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The couple was captured by the paps as they made their way to the car. Both Ranveer and Deepika stopped for the shutterbugs and happily posed for them.
Deepika looked uber cool in an oversized striped shirt and baggy trousers. She completed her look with a sleek bun.
On the other hand, Ranveer sported an all-black outfit featuring a fit shirt layered over a black T-shirt. Both husband and wife twinned in black glasses.
Deepika also thanked the paps when one of them wished her a belated happy birthday.
Ranveer and Deepika embarked on the journey of parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl, Dua last year.
On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name 'Dua Padukone Singh' with a meaningful message.
