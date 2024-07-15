Republic Entertainment Desk
OTT Releases This Week: 12 New Movies And TV Shows To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video And More
Season 2 of T・P Bon follows junior high student Bon Namihira as part of Time Patrol, a team preserving historical events and saving lives from ancient Egypt to WWII. Streaming on Netflix
Source: IMDb
The Green Glove Gang is about Zuza, Kinga and Alicja return in a sequel season to 2022’s Polish series, The Green Glove Gang. Streaming on Netflix
Cobra Kai season 6, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence face off against John Kreese, Terry Silver, and Johnny Lawrence, with Kreese aiming to regain dominance. Streaming on Netflix
Master of the House is a Thai drama exploring ambition, loyalty, and betrayal, focusing on the power struggle within Roongroj's family. Streaming on Netflix
Mr. BigStuff is a six-part comedy series that delves into the dysfunctional dynamics of estranged brothers Glen and Lee. Streaming on JioCinema
My Spy The Eternal City is a thrilling sequel to My Spy, featuring CIA operative JJ, teenage protégé Sophie, who conspire to lead an international terrorist plot. Streaming on Prime Video
Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper is a thrilling film featuring Manav Kaul as a top chartered accountant, who embarks on a thrilling journey. Streaming on Netflix
Arcadian is a post-apocalyptic thriller starring Paul and his twin sons, Joseph and Thomas, as they survive a devastated world after Thomas falls into a cave. Streaming on Lionsgate Play
Find me Falling is a captivating rom-com about John Allman, an aging rock star, who retreats to Cyprus, but is disrupted by unexpected visitors. Streaming on Netflix
I.S.S. is a space thriller explores the tensions between American and Russian astronauts on the International Space Station as nuclear war escalates. Streaming on JioCinema
Lady in the Lake is a 1960s Baltimore novel by Maddie Schwartz, a Jewish housewife who becomes an investigative journalist. Streaming on Apple TV+
Sweet Home Season 3 intensifies conflict between humans, monsters, and neohumans, with Cha Hyun-su and friends facing internal conflicts. Streaming on Netflix
