Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kanguva: New Movies To Watch In November

Bajirao Singham returns in Singham Again, who tackles Danger Lanka, a new villain, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone.
Diwali 2024 promises fun with Manjulika's return in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Vidya Balan's 17-year return, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba in BB3.
Khwaabon Ka Jhamela is a rom-com film that is about finding a soulmate to help achieve one's messy dreams, starring Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta, and Kubbra Sait.
Kishkindha Kaandam is a mystery thriller set in the Kallepathi reserve forest, starring Asif Ali, Vijayaraghavan, and Aparna Balamurali, set to release on November 1, Disney+ Hotstar
Vijay 69, directed by Akshay Roy, follows a 69-year-old man competing in a triathlon contest, with release dates for Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.
Kanguva, a highly anticipated fantasy action film, stars Suriya as Kanguva and Francis Theodore, Bobby Deol as Udhiran, and Natarajan Subramaniam, and Yogi Babu.
Varun Teja stars in Matka, a Telugu period drama film focusing on Ratan Khetri, a prominent Matka gambler and gangster from Visakhapatnam, starring Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi.
The Sabarmati Report is about a drama thriller based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra.
Release date is November 15.
I Want To Talk, a comedy-drama film about a father-daughter duo facing unexpected medical diagnosis. Starring is about Abhishek Bachchan, Banita Sandhu and Johnny Lever, release date November 15.
Sookshmadarshini is about Nazriya Nazim who returns to Malayalam cinema, starring alongside Basil Joseph and directed by MC Jithin, with release date November 22.
