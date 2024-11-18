Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding: Actress' Saree Looks Ahead Of Her Big Day

Sobhita Dhulipala is meticulously planning every detail for her wedding with Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, ensuring it reflects her personal style and deep-rooted cultural heritage.
Sobhita is taking a hands-on approach to her wedding trousseau, a rarity in celebrity weddings where stylists often take the lead.
A source close to the actress revealed, “Sobhita Dhulipala has picked a beautiful Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari while shopping with her mother.
She’s also getting a simple white khadi saree woven in Ponduru, Andhra Pradesh, along with a matching set for Chaitanya, following tradition.
Sobhita is personally involved in every detail, adding a special and heartfelt touch to her big day.”
Sobhita’s wedding preparations echo about her deep connection to her Telugu roots. Her commitment to tradition has been evident from the beginning.
Draped in a traditional wear, adorned with an orange gajra, she perfectly embodied grace and poise, earning admiration from fans and family alike.
The couple’s engagement ceremony was a proof of the heartwarming celebration of culture, where Sobhita’s look became a talking point
The wedding, which promises to be an intimate yet culturally rich affair, will be attended by close friends and family.
Sobhita’s choices, from her outfits to the rituals, emphasize her belief in celebrating love while staying grounded in tradition.
Fans eagerly await more glimpses of the actress as she brings her unique vision to life on her big day.
