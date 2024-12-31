South Indian Movies Releasing In January 2025: Ram Charan’s Game Changer To Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi

Karthik Subbaraj directs the movie, featuring an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, and Samuthirakani in key roles.
Release date: January 10, 2025
Tamil action-drama Vanangaan, starring Arun Vijay, is set to release in January, having undergone script changes and reverting to Suriya starrer status.
Release date: January 10, 2025
Tovino Thomas, known for his role as a sketch artist in the action thriller Identity, who joins the duo behind the acclaimed 2024 film Ajayante Randam Moshanam.
Release date: January 2, 2025
Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu starring Dileep Raj and Shilpa Manjunath, explores the profound meaning of how humans attach to their belongings.
Release date: January 10, 2025
Sankranthiki Vasthunam story revolves around a love triangle involving a crime, with a loyal protagonist entangled in the complexities of his wife and ex-girlfriend.
Release date: January 14, 2025
Ajith Kumar stars in Vidaamuyarchi, a movie featuring his wife Trisha Krishnan in the lead role.
Release Date: TBH (Pongal 2025)
Ennu Swantham Punyalan is a Malayalam fantasy comedy film featuring Arjun Ashokan, and Anaswara Rajan, narrating Thomas' journey to fulfill his mother's wish.
Release Date: January 10, 2025
