Feb 12, 2026

Shreya Pandey

Valentine's Day Special: Classic Bollywood Love Stories Based On Romance Novel

Saawariya

Ranbir Kapoor's debut movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Saawariya, is loosely based on Dostoevsky’s White Nights. 

 

Source: IMDb

Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Singh's Dil Bechara is based on John Green's popular novel, The Fault In Our Stars (2012). 

Source: IMDb

Devdas

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's classic, Devdas, is based on the eponymous novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, first published in 1917. 

Source: IMDb

Devdas

The author's book was also adapted in 2005 by Pradeep Sarkar. Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt play the lead role in the drama. 

Source: IMDb

Maqbool

The 2003 crime-drama with an overarching love story is an adaptation of the play Macbeth by Shakespeare. 

Source: IMDb

Bajirao Mastani

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama Bajirao Mastani, which is based on fiction novel Rau - The Great Love Story of Bajirao Mastani written by N.S. Inamdar. 

Source: IMDb

Lootera

Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's Lootera is said to be an adaptation of O. Henry’s The Last Leaf. 

Source: IMDb

Related Stories: