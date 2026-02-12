Valentine's Day Special: Classic Bollywood Love Stories Based On Romance Novel
Saawariya
Ranbir Kapoor's debut movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Saawariya, is loosely based on Dostoevsky’s White Nights.
Dil Bechara
Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Singh's Dil Bechara is based on John Green's popular novel, The Fault In Our Stars (2012).
Devdas
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's classic, Devdas, is based on the eponymous novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, first published in 1917.
Devdas
The author's book was also adapted in 2005 by Pradeep Sarkar. Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt play the lead role in the drama.
Maqbool
The 2003 crime-drama with an overarching love story is an adaptation of the play Macbeth by Shakespeare.
Bajirao Mastani
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's drama Bajirao Mastani, which is based on fiction novel Rau - The Great Love Story of Bajirao Mastani written by N.S. Inamdar.
Lootera
Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's Lootera is said to be an adaptation of O. Henry’s The Last Leaf.