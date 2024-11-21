10 Causes Of Surprising Weight Gain

Antidepressant: Some prescribed medications could lead to weight gain, Antidepressant is a good example which has a side effect that causes weight gain over time.
Stress: When the stress hormone cortisol is secreted you eat a lot, leading to weight gain. Hence, ensure you do not stress yourself.
PCOS: Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) become resistant to insulin, the hormone that controls blood sugar levels, which causes weight gain.
Poor sleep: Not sleeping well can make the shift in your hormone cycle ultimately increasing appetite and never making you full causing weight gain.
Junk food: If you are considering maintaining a healthy weight, put yourself into a strict diet that does not include junk food in your meal plan.
Quitting Smoking: Who knew that quitting smoking can lead to weight gain? According to reports, quitting smoking makes a person hungrier but everything gets back to normal after a week.
Hypothyroidism: If you have a Hypothyroidism condition, there's a chance for you to rapid weight gain, as your thyroid gland stops producing enough hormones.
Cushing syndrome: This condition could cause surprising weight gain, as it produces too much cortisol, which is a hormone that enables the body to respond to stress, as per Medical News Today.
Ovarian cancer: A very common cancer among women, it may not cause a surprising weight gain but over time you'll notice a shift in your weighing scale, the next time you check.
Steroids: WebMD describes steroids as ‘notorious for causing weight gain', it highlights that anti-inflammatory steroid medications like prednisone are one of the easiest ways to gain weight.
