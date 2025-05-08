6 Signs Of Ovarian Cancer You Must Know

The World Ovarian Cancer Day is observed every year on May 8, and this year it falls on Thursday, i.e, today. Check out these six ovarian cancer signs, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Sign 1
Pelvic or abdominal pain, causing constipation or bloating.
Sign 2
Ovarian cancer can also cause changes in eating habits, such as feeling full early and losing your appetite.
Sign 3
Abnormal bleeding is another sign of ovarian cancer. Visit a doctor immediately if you notice any unusual changes in your cycle.
Sign 4
Diarrhoea and constipation, a sudden bowel change, can also be a sign of ovarian cancer.
Sign 5
Increase in the size of your abdomen, putting on weight.
Sign 6
Frequent urination is another sign of ovarian cancer.