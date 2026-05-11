May 11, 2026

Vaibhavi Sharma

7 Easy & Healthy Snack Ideas For Late Night Cravings

Roasted Chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas are an excellent source of protein and fiber. A small bowl of chickpeas makes for a satisfying late-night snack, perfect for guilt-free eating.

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Turmeric Milk

This is a traditional indian remedy known as the Golden Milk. It offers numerous health benefits, acts as a natural sleep aid, is anti-inflammatory, and provides a good night's sleep. It is perfect for a late-night craving. 

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Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate can be a satisfying late-night snack if eaten in moderation. It is a source of antioxidants and magnesium, which aid in relaxation.

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Roasted Makhanas

Roasted makhanas are rich in protein and low in calories, making them an ideal guilt-free snack. Simply roast them in a pan with a little oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper for a delicious late-night treat.

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Sprouts

Sprouts mixed with chopped onions, tomatoes, lemon juice, and limited spices make a refreshing and protein-rich late-night snack. 

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Cucumber And Carrot Sticks

Cucumber and carrot sticks are refreshing and light snacks. They are low in calories and won't cause any sugar spikes that might disrupt sleep.

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Kiwi

Kiwi is a perfect late-night snack. It is easy to eat and contains serotonin, which helps improve sleep quality.

Source: Freepik

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