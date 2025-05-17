May 17, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

7 Health Benefits Of Matcha You Should Know

Antioxidants

Matcha is rich in antioxidants, research has found that this property can reduce the risks of several chronic diseases.

Source: Pexels

Protects liver

Matcha is a good ingredient to protect your liver from Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver disease (NAFLD). It is also known for flushing out toxins from your body.

Source: Pexels

Brain health

Adding matcha into your daily diet can improve your focus, attention, reaction time, etc.

Source: Pexels

Prevent cancer

Matcha can help prevent cancer due to its presence of anti-cancer properties like epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG).

Source: Pexels

Heart disease

Similar to green tea, Japan's most loved ingredient matcha, can reduce the risk of heart disease.

Source: Pexels

Weight loss

Including matcha into your diet can enhance your weight loss process.

Source: Pexels

Easy to make

Matcha is a versatile ingredient that can be easily used in tea, creams, desserts, and more. It's simple to prepare, making it one of the best additions to have in your kitchen cabinet.

Source: Pexels