7 Health Benefits Of Matcha You Should Know

May 17, 2025
Antioxidants
Matcha is rich in antioxidants, research has found that this property can reduce the risks of several chronic diseases.
Source: Pexels
Protects liver
Matcha is a good ingredient to protect your liver from Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver disease (NAFLD). It is also known for flushing out toxins from your body.
Brain health
Adding matcha into your daily diet can improve your focus, attention, reaction time, etc.
Prevent cancer
Matcha can help prevent cancer due to its presence of anti-cancer properties like epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG).
Heart disease
Similar to green tea, Japan's most loved ingredient matcha, can reduce the risk of heart disease.
Weight loss
Including matcha into your diet can enhance your weight loss process.
Easy to make
Matcha is a versatile ingredient that can be easily used in tea, creams, desserts, and more. It's simple to prepare, making it one of the best additions to have in your kitchen cabinet.