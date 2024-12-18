7 Spectacular Photos Of Universe By NASA Hubble Space Telescope

A picture of massive galaxy cluster MACS J0416.1-2403. This image was a part of the Hubble Space Telescope's Frontier Fields project.
Source: NASA
A stunning sight of galaxy NGC 453 taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, it is located in the constellation of Virgo (The Virgin), around 50 million light-years from Earth.
A massive cluster of 3,000 stars, according to NASA, Westerlund 2 measures between 6 to 13 light-years across.
This colliding pair of galaxies is known as ‘The Mice’.
This stunning scattered stars of the globular cluster taken by the Hubble Space Telescope is known as NGC 6355.
An Eye in the Sky, features NGC 4826, as per NASA, this spiral galaxy is located 17 million light-years away in the constellation of Coma Berenices (Berenice’s Hair).
Meet the Butterfly Nebula which was recently retrained on NGC 6302 by Hubble.
