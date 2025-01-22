Advantages Of Applying Glycolic Acid On The Face

What is Glycolic acid?
Glycolic acid is an Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) that is colourless, odourless, and water-soluble. Glycolic acid comes from sugarcane.
There are many reasons why people use Glycolic acid on the face. Let's delve deeper.
As per WebMD, Glycolic acid works by removing the top layer of the dead skin cells.
Benefit 1: Glycolic acid is good for acne-prone skin.
Benefit 2: Glycolic acid can reverse aging by reducing wrinkles and sun damage skin.
Benefit 3: Glycolic acid can remove acne scars either way by applying alone or together with microneedling.
Benefit 4: Glycolic acid is also helpful for dark skin patches due to its ability to reduce mixed-type and epidermal-type melasma.
