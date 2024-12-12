All About Selena Gomez’s Massive Oval-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring

Yes! Selenators. Selena Gomez is engaged. The singer-actress took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans on Thursday morning.
Source: Instagram
Announcing her engagement to record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco, the 'Lose You to Love Me' singer writes ‘forever begins now’ in the caption of her recent Instagram post.
Here's a closer look at Selena Gomez's massive oval-cut diamond engagement ring.
When did Selena and Benny start dating? The couple started dating in July 2023 but only began to spark rumours later that year.
Selena went official about her relationship status in December 2023.
Since then, Selena hasn't shied away even once from sharing pictures on social media with her now fiance.
Benny left a cute comment on his fiancèe's recent post, “Hey wait… that’s my wife," which made fans go gaga over the news.
