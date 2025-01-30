Republic Lifestyle Desk

Basant Panchami 2025: Sara Ali Khan To Sharvari Wagh, Celeb Inspired Yellow Lehenga For The Festival

Sara Ali Khan dazzles in a vibrant yellow lehenga, radiating elegance and sophistication, perfect for a festive or wedding celebration, showcasing her stunning beauty and impeccable style.

Source: Instagram

Sharvari Wagh stuns in a vibrant yellow lehenga, showcasing her effortless elegance and poise, perfect for a festive celebration.

Source: Instagram

Ananya Panday rocks a playful vibe in her stunning lehenga with intricate floral mukaish work, and you can replicate the look too!

Source: Instagram

Madhuri Dixit looks pretty in bliss in a beautiful yellow floral lehenga. 

Source: Instagram

Alia Bhatt stunned in a yellow lehenga paired with a Sabyasachi choker featuring uncut diamonds, completed with understated makeup and a tiny black bindi.

Source: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor exudes classic elegance in a stunning vintage yellow chiffon gown. 
 

Source: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a bright yellow lehenga, exuding elegance and charm, perfect for a festive or wedding celebration, showcasing her impeccable style and beauty.

Source: Instagram

