Bhai Dooj 2024: Know The Date, Timings, History And Significance Of The Festival

Bhai Dooj is a festival of love and duty, involving sisters praying for brothers' longevity and success, and brothers reciprocating with gifts.
Date: Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Dooj or Bhaiya Dooj, is scheduled for its 2024 celebration on November 3, 2024, Sunday.
Time: On November 3, 2024, the Bhai Dooj tilak ceremony will be conducted from 1:10 PM to 3:22 PM, providing a 2-hour and 12-minute window for the ritual.
History: Bhai Dooj is based on the legend of Yamaraj, the god of death, visiting his sister Yamuna and exchanging blessings and gifts, symbolizing the protective bond between siblings.
Bhai Dooj's origin is linked to ancient stories, such as Lord Krishna's return to his sister Subhadra after defeating Narakasura.
Significance: Festivities involve preparing sweets, offering prayers, and enjoying joyful gatherings, promoting harmony and connection among family members.
Yama performed aarti and applied tilak during a visit to Yamuna, resulting in brothers' long lives when their sisters applied tilak on the same day.
Bhai Dooj, a festival celebrated in various parts of India, showcases diverse cultures, with variations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, resulting in a rich mix of customs.
