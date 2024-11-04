Republic Lifestyle Desk

Chhath Puja 2024: Beautiful Mehendi Designs To Take Cue From Bollywood Celebs

Mehendi is a traditional Indian practice worn especially during weddings and special occasions. 

It symbolises a blissful marriage, good luck, prosperity, and also ward off evil spirits. 

Yami Gautam's mehendi design to take cue for Chhath Puja 2024.

Alia Bhatt's mehendi design from her wedding is so classy and timeless.

Actress Katrina Kaif went all out for her wedding mehendi design, previously she posted a photo on Instagram that featured mehendi covering her entire hand to elbow front. 

This bubbly actress Parineeti Chopra flaunts a cute modern mehendi design with a heart shape during Karwa Chauth 2024.

Fashion icon and television star Mouni Roy's wedding mehendi look complements so well on her looks.

Is this the modern mehendi look that we might see on trend? Kriti Kharbanda's small motifs mehendi design is chic and classy just like her.

Aditi Rao Hydari's mehendi design from her wedding says everything about it. Simple with a meaningful design.

Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress her fans with her fashion choices, not even with mehendi design.

