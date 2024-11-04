Chhath Puja 2024: Beautiful Mehendi Designs To Take Cue From Bollywood Celebs

Mehendi is a traditional Indian practice worn especially during weddings and special occasions.
Source: Freepik
It symbolises a blissful marriage, good luck, prosperity, and also ward off evil spirits.
Source: Freepik
Yami Gautam's mehendi design to take cue for Chhath Puja 2024.
Source: Instagram
Alia Bhatt's mehendi design from her wedding is so classy and timeless.
Source: Instagram
Actress Katrina Kaif went all out for her wedding mehendi design, previously she posted a photo on Instagram that featured mehendi covering her entire hand to elbow front.
Source: Instagram
This bubbly actress Parineeti Chopra flaunts a cute modern mehendi design with a heart shape during Karwa Chauth 2024.
Source: Instagram
Fashion icon and television star Mouni Roy's wedding mehendi look complements so well on her looks.
Source: Instagram
Is this the modern mehendi look that we might see on trend? Kriti Kharbanda's small motifs mehendi design is chic and classy just like her.
Source: Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari's mehendi design from her wedding says everything about it. Simple with a meaningful design.
Source: Instagram
Fashion icon Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress her fans with her fashion choices, not even with mehendi design.
Source: Instagram