disha sharma

Christmas 2024: Easy Step-by-step Guide To Make Plum Pudding Cake At Home

Ingredient

10 tablespoon Sugar2 Eggs3/4 cup Flour1 teaspoon Baking Powder2 tablespoon Pista and Almonds 

1/4 cup Milk1 gram Orange Zest and Lemon Zest

Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. 

 Preheat oven to 300°F (150°C). Grease and flour a 10-cup (2.5L) tube pan or Bundt pan. 

In another bowl, mix together butter, eggs, and milk until smooth. Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry mix, stirring until well combined 

Add dried fruits and zest to the batter. Pour the batter into a well-greased mould, smoothing the top with a spatula 

Cover the mould with parchment paper or aluminium foil, then bake for a few minutes.

Once done, cool it down and serve.

