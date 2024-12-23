Christmas 2024: Easy Step-by-step Guide To Make Plum Pudding Cake At Home

Ingredient
10 tablespoon Sugar2 Eggs3/4 cup Flour1 teaspoon Baking Powder2 tablespoon Pista and Almonds
Source: Freepik
1/4 cup Milk1 gram Orange Zest and Lemon Zest
Source: Freepik
Combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl.
Source: Freepik
Preheat oven to 300°F (150°C). Grease and flour a 10-cup (2.5L) tube pan or Bundt pan.
Source: Instagram
In another bowl, mix together butter, eggs, and milk until smooth. Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry mix, stirring until well combined
Source: Instagram
Add dried fruits and zest to the batter. Pour the batter into a well-greased mould, smoothing the top with a spatula
Source: Instagram
Cover the mould with parchment paper or aluminium foil, then bake for a few minutes.
Source: Freepik
Once done, cool it down and serve.
Source: Instagram