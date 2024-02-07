January 25, 2024
Deepika Padukone Exudes Class In Tailored Pantsuit Look As She Promotes Fighter
Actress Deepika Padukone looked stylish at the Fighter promotional event as she rocked a tailored pantsuit.
Source: Instagram
The actress opted for a monochrome look, as she dressed in all black, with buttons running down her coat.
Source: Instagram
Deepika kept her look polished with sharp black heels to complete the confident ensemble.
Source: Instagram
The Fighter actress tied her hair in a messy bun, with a few loose strands framing her face.
Source: Instagram
She opted for bold red lips and slightly winger eyeliner to go with her all-black outfit.
Source: Instagram
Deepika kept the accessories very minimal by just donning a simple silver ring with the outfit.
Source: Instagram