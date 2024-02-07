January 25, 2024

Deepika Padukone Exudes Class In Tailored Pantsuit Look As She Promotes Fighter

Actress Deepika Padukone looked stylish at the Fighter promotional event as she rocked a tailored pantsuit.

Source: Instagram

The actress opted for a monochrome look, as she dressed in all black, with buttons running down her coat.

Source: Instagram

Deepika kept her look polished with sharp black heels to complete the confident ensemble.

Source: Instagram

The Fighter actress tied her hair in a messy bun, with a few loose strands framing her face.

Source: Instagram

She opted for bold red lips and slightly winger eyeliner to go with her all-black outfit.

Source: Instagram

Deepika kept the accessories very minimal by just donning a simple silver ring with the outfit.

Source: Instagram

