Dhanteras 2024: What To Avoid Buying On Festival?

Avoid buying black-coloured items on Dhanteras, as they're considered inauspicious and believed to bring bad luck, instead opt for auspicious colors like gold, silver, and yellow
Source: Freepik
These items are considered inauspicious, as they're linked to violence, injury, or destruction, which can negate the positive energies of Dhanteras.
Source: Freepik
Avoid buying second-hand/used items, including handbags, clothing, accessories, and furniture, on Dhanteras, as they're believed to carry negative energies.
Source: Freepik
Wearing black clothes on Dhanteras is considered inauspicious, symbolizing mourning, death, negativity, and bad luck, and is believed to hinder prosperity and good fortune.
Source: Freepik
Avoid buying ghee on Dhanteras, as it's associated with Pitru Paksha and believed to attract financial losses and negativity, hindering prosperity and good fortune.
Source: Freepik
Shoes symbolize Saturn, associated with hardship, and plastic is considered inauspicious on Dhanteras, symbolizing cheapness and lack of longevity.
Source: Freepik
Avoid buying electrical appliances and gadgets on Dhanteras, as they're considered inauspicious, believed to attract financial burdens, debts, and negativity.
Source: Freepik
On Dhanteras, it is considered inauspicious to buy glassware and sharp objects, as they are associated with Indian myths and bring bad luck to the family.
Source: Freepik
Exchanging gifts on Dhanteras is considered auspicious, symbolizing the sharing of good fortune, prosperity, and positivity among loved ones.
Source: Freepik
Purchasing counterfeit gold or silver jewelery is considered harmful as it is believed to hinder prosperity.
Source: Freepik