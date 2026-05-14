May 14, 2026

Vaibhavi Sharma

Diabetes-Friendly Fruits You’ll Love

Apples are high in fibre and antioxidants. This helps slow down the sugar absorption and supports overall health. The fibre in them helps people feel full for longer. 

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Berries like strawberry, blueberry, and raspberry are considered diabetes-friendly because they contain antioxidants, vitamins, and relatively lower sugar levels compared to several other fruits.

Source: Freepik

Pears are high in fibre and water, which can help with digestion and make you feel full. They also have a mild impact on blood sugar levels.

Source: Freepik

Oranges are high in fibre, rich in vitamin C, and have a low Glycaemic index, which helps in keeping the sugar level stabilised. They are a better option than packaged fruit juices for many people with diabetes. 

Source: Freepik

Pomegranates in moderate amounts are good for people with diabetes.

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Avocados are low in sugar and rich in healthy fats and fibre, making them popular in diabetes-friendly diets.

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Kiwi contains vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants while having a low glycaemic index as compared to several sweeter fruits.

Source: Freepik

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