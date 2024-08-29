Republic Lifestyle Desk
Famous Prehistoric Sites To Visit In India
Ajanta Caves, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, house 30 Buddhist temples dating back to 480 CE, known for their impressive architecture and stunning paintings and sculptures.
Bhimbekta Rock Shelters in Madhya Pradesh, a site with hundreds of caves and prehistoric paintings dating back 10,000 BC, is one of the world's earliest human settlements.
Dholavira, an ancient site in Gujarat, India, houses the ruins of a prosperous city from 2650 BC to 1450 BC, currently under excavation.
Rakhigarhi, a significant settlement in the Indus Valley Civilization, was abandoned between 2600 BC and 1900 BC but remains a top archeological site in India.
Nalanda University, established to revive ancient Nalanda University, was supported by sixteen ASEAN member countries at the Second East Asia Summit in 2007 and 2009 respectively.
The Great Stupa, an ancient stone structure in Madhya Pradesh, is believed to hold Buddha's ashes and was ordered by Emperor Ashoka the Great of the Maurya Empire.
Kumbhalgarh Fort, built in 15th century by Rana Kumbha, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world's largest fort complexes.
