From Glam To Drama: Janhvi Kapoor Serves 7 Stunning Looks At Cannes
To kick off her debut journey to Cannes, Janhvi Kapoor flaunted a stunning Miu Miu ensemble that was both sporty and edgy.
Janhvi Kapoor looked like a bombshell in a custom-made Tarun Tahiliani gown that resembles a saree during her debut at Cannes. The designer calls the ensemble, “a true celebration of Indian Modern, elevated for the world stage.”
Looking like a star, Janhvi Kapoor stole the limelight in Annamika Khanna couture at the official premiere screening of Homebound at Cannes 2025. She completed her look with archival traditional indian jewels mixed with custom jade and jadao creations.
Embracing vintage style, Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a Christian Dior 1957 haute couture black slub silk dress for a press conference at Cannes.
‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ star Janhvi Kapoor wore Di Petsa’s first-ever wet-look saree, channelling cinematic nostalgia. She was also adorned with dripping diamonds from Chopard, elevating her Cannes 2025 look to a whole new level.
Janhvi Kapoor slipped into an archival black backless gown from Yves Saint Laurent’s Rive Gauche 1975 collection at Cannes 2025.
After a touch of sartorial magic, Janhvi Kapoor transported herself to another era, paying homage to Yves Saint Laurent in a vintage outfit.