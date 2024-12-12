Healthy Moringa Sprouts Parantha Recipe For Breakfast

Moringa offers numerous health benefits, including skin and hair protection, liver protection, cancer prevention and treatment, stomach complaints treatment.
Ingredients:
Boiled sprouts 1 cupWhole wheat aata 1 and half cupSalt to tasteRed chilli powder 1 tspCoriander powder 1 tspGaram masala powder 1 tsp
Carom seeds 2 tspDesi ghee/oil 1 tbspWater 1/2 cup or as requiredSesame seeds 1 tbsp
Mix all ingredients and knead to form a dough.
Create small balls of this dough.
Roll them to create flat rotis or parathas.
Serve hot chutney, curd, or butter with the dish.
