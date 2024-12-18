Home Garden: How To Grow A Clove Plant In A Bottle With 6 Simple Steps

Choose a large plastic bottle with a wide opening for plant growth and thoroughly wash it before use.
Source: Freepik
Swaminathan emphasizes the significance of drainage in preventing waterlogging. To enhance drainage, create small holes at the bottle's bottom and add stones or gravel.
Source: Freepik
Prepare the soil by using a well-draining mix of potting soil and perlite or sand, filling the bottle two-thirds full to prevent root rot and ensure proper aeration.
Source: Freepik
Plant clove seeds or small saplings, soak in warm water for germination, and ensure plant stability by gently covering with soil and ensuring proper seated position.
Source: Freepik
Regular watering is essential for maintaining soil moisture but not soggy, and ensure proper drainage holes in the bottle to allow excess water to drain out.
Source: Instagram
Place the bottle in a warm, tropical location with indirect sunlight, avoiding direct sunlight to prevent overheating and ensure optimal growth.
Source: Freepik
To maintain moisture, cover the bottle with clear plastic wrap in dry environments, allowing the plant to breathe occasionally.
Source: Freepik
Trim dead leaves and stems, support tall clove plants with sticks, and use balanced fertiliser every 4 to 6 weeks for healthy growth.
Source: Freepik