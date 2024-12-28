Maha Kumbh 2025: Dashashwamedh Ghat- Kila Ghat, 7 Sacred Bathing Ghats To Explore In Prayagraj

Kila Ghat, near Akbar Fort, is a popular bathing ghat in Prayagraj, offering serene views of Prayagraj and flowing rivers, making it a must-visit destination.
Source: Instagram
This ghat is ideal for ancestor's death rituals or shraddha, offering a holy dip and scenic views. Thousands of pilgrims perform these rituals during Kumbh Mela 2025.
Source: Instagram
Naukayan Ghat, a serene bathing ghat in India, offers scenic views of Triveni Sangam, serene atmosphere for pilgrims performing sacred rituals, and a serene environment for spiritual experiences.
Source: Instagram
Mahewa Ghat, a spiritual and scenic ghat with stunning Ganga and Prayagraj views, is ideal for morning meditation and divine aura, offering tranquility and peace.
Source: instagram
During Kumbh Mela 2025, visit the Saraswati river-themed ghat, where religious activities and rituals are performed, offering spiritual vibes near the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.
Source: Instagram
Kumbh Mela 2025 offers a spiritual experience at Gyan Ganga Ghat in Prayagraj, where devotees perform sacred rituals and ancient sages and ascetics meditate.
Source: Instagram
This ghat, named after the ancient Ashwamegh Yagna, is considered a spiritual place by devotees, believed to bring blessings to the gods by bathing there.
Source: Instagram