Millet Cookies Recipe To Try This Christmas 2024

Ingredients
1 cup pearl millet flour Bajra/ kambu¼ cup Ghee plus as needed¼ cup sugar heaped¼ teaspoon salt1 Cardamom¼ teaspoon Baking powder
Source: Instagram
Directions
Pre heat oven at 190 deg C. Mean while, powder sugar with cardamom and salt.
Source: Instagram
In a mixing bowl, mix pearl millet flour, above powdered sugar mixture and baking powder well.
Source: Instagram
Add ¼ cup ghee little by little as you keep mixing in a rubbing way.
Source: Instagram
You may need more ghee, so keep it handy. It may take 1 or 2 tablespoon of ghee more. Dough should be stiff as well as without cracks. No water or milk needed, just make dough with ghee.
Source: Instagram
Divide into 10 equal sized balls, flatten slightly.
Source: Instagram
Place balls on a tray, dust with flour, flatten into cookies, bake at 190 degrees Celsius for 14-15 minutes, and cool on a wire rack. Serve.
Source: Instagram