Republic Lifestyle Desk
Poha To Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Recipes Under 200 Calories
To make poha, rinse and let it rest. Heat oil, sauté peanuts, cumin, mustard, curry leaves, green chili pepper, onions, and potatoes. Add turmeric, salt, sugar, poha, and mix gently. Cover, serve it.
Source: Freepik
This dish needs whisk 2 eggs, heat 1 tbsp butter, add 1 clove garlic (optional), pour eggs, scramble, add 1/4 cup chopped spinach, season with salt, pepper, and 1 tbsp cheddar (optional), serve hot!
Source: Freepik
Millet Idli, a light, fluffy, and savory variation made with foxtail millet, lentils, and rice, is also known as 'navane' in various languages.
Source: cookingfromheart
Mango smoothie needs to blend 2 ripe mangos, 1/2 cup yogurt, 1/2 cup milk, and 1 tbsp honey (optional) until smooth, add ice cubes (optional), and garnish with fresh mint leaves for a delicious glass.
Source: Freepik
Whisk together 1 cup buckwheat flour, 1/2 cup milk, 1 tsp sugar, 1/4 tsp baking soda, 1/4 tsp salt, 1 egg, 1/2 tsp vanilla, and 2 tbsp melted butter, heat skillet, pour 1/4 cup batter, cook 2-3 min.
Source: Freepik
Preheat waffle iron, whisk eggs, flour, milk, oil, sugar, baking powder, salt, and vanilla, spray, pour 1/4 cup batter, cook 3-5 min until golden, serve!
Source: Freepik
Mix 3 ripe bananas, 1 1/2 cups flour, 1 cup sugar, 2 tsp baking powder, 1/4 cup melted butter, 1 egg, and 1/2 tsp vanilla, pour into 12 muffin cups, and bake at 375°F (190°C) for 18-20 minutes.
Source: sallysbakingaddiction.com