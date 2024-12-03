Top 10 Stress-Busting Tips For Students Preparing For Exam Season

Time management: To make sure that you do not panic or stress out in completing your course ensure that you maintain good time management by creating a study routine months ahead.
Source: Pexels
Unrealistic goals: Instead of covering a whole subject in a day, tackle a few chapters. Smaller goals reduce stress, boost motivation, and make studying more rewarding.
Source: Pexels
Sound sleep: Remember! A good sleep is always a way to keep your life motivated and on track. At least get 8 to 9 hours of sleep in a day.
Source: Pexels
Healthy diet: Skipping meals or eating an unhealthy diet could be a disaster recipe for stress. Hence, do not skip meals, always eat healthy!
Source: Pexels
Hobbies: Keep yourself rejuvenated by indulging in your favourite hobbies such as cooking, art, photography, bird watching etc.
Source: Pexels
Group studies: The idea of studying with a group of friends could come in handy when you utilize it mindfully. Sharing notes, and ideas and taking a chance to explain a subject could stress-buster.
Source: Pexels
Music: To relax and calm your mind listen to music whenever you take a break from your studies.
Source: Pexels
Breathing exercise: Calm your heart down by practising a 20-second breathing exercise.
Source: Pexels
Walk: Go for an early morning walk to keep yourself fresh and going the rest of the day.
Source: Pexels
Speak to someone: Lastly, whenever you feel burnout or stressed, speak to someone close who can understand your situation. Sharing can ease worries.
Source: Pexels