Republic Lifestyle Desk

Top 10 Time-Saving Cooking Tips

Create a weekly meal calendar, make a corresponding grocery list, and strategize leftovers to streamline cooking, reduce waste, and save time.

Prepare large quantities of grains (rice, quinoa, pasta), roast multiple veggies simultaneously, and make big batches of soup or stew to save time and streamline meal prep.

Cook once, eat twice is a meal planning strategy that involves cooking one meal and using leftovers for another, saving time and money while maintaining freshness.

A chopping board is essential for perfect vegetable chopping. Preparing vegetables in batches saves time while mastering knife skills and using two bowls are essential.

Wash, chop, and prep ingredients simultaneously, wipe down surfaces, and tidy up as you cook to save 30 minutes of post-meal cleanup and reduce kitchen stress.

Keep essentials visible, expiration dates checked, and frequently used items front-and-center to streamline meal planning, reduce waste, and save 10-15 minutes of daily cooking prep.

Develop proficiency in chopping, sautéing, roasting, and one-pot cooking to reduce prep time, increase efficiency, and save up to 30 minutes per meal.

Divide cooked meals into individual servings, freeze for future use, and label/date containers for easy identification, saving time and reducing food waste.

Set the table before cooking to save 10-15 minutes of last-minute preparation and create a stress-free transition from cooking to serving.

Maintaining a clean and organized kitchen workspace is crucial for convenience, efficiency, and safety.

