Top 10 Time-Saving Cooking Tips

Create a weekly meal calendar, make a corresponding grocery list, and strategize leftovers to streamline cooking, reduce waste, and save time.
Source: Freepik
Prepare large quantities of grains (rice, quinoa, pasta), roast multiple veggies simultaneously, and make big batches of soup or stew to save time and streamline meal prep.
Source: Freepik
Cook once, eat twice is a meal planning strategy that involves cooking one meal and using leftovers for another, saving time and money while maintaining freshness.
Source: Freepik
A chopping board is essential for perfect vegetable chopping. Preparing vegetables in batches saves time while mastering knife skills and using two bowls are essential.
Source: Freepik
Wash, chop, and prep ingredients simultaneously, wipe down surfaces, and tidy up as you cook to save 30 minutes of post-meal cleanup and reduce kitchen stress.
Source: Freepik
Keep essentials visible, expiration dates checked, and frequently used items front-and-center to streamline meal planning, reduce waste, and save 10-15 minutes of daily cooking prep.
Source: Freepik
Develop proficiency in chopping, sautéing, roasting, and one-pot cooking to reduce prep time, increase efficiency, and save up to 30 minutes per meal.
Source: Freepik
Divide cooked meals into individual servings, freeze for future use, and label/date containers for easy identification, saving time and reducing food waste.
Source: Freepik
Set the table before cooking to save 10-15 minutes of last-minute preparation and create a stress-free transition from cooking to serving.
Source: Freepik
Maintaining a clean and organized kitchen workspace is crucial for convenience, efficiency, and safety.
Source: Freepik