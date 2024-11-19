Winter Delight: Step-by-step Recipe To Make Methi Parantha At Home

Ingredients
This recipe includes whole wheat flour, besan, fenugreek leaves, cumin seeds, green chilli-ginger paste, red chilli powder, curd, oil, and salt for a delicious dish.
Source: Freepik
Soak methi leaves in water for 2-3 minutes to dissolve dirt, then rinse and repeat to clean them. Finely chop the cleaned green methi leaves.
Sift whole wheat flour and gram flour into a large bowl, add cumin seeds, green chili-ginger paste, red chilli powder, curd, oil, methi leaves, and salt.
Knead dough again, divide into 7-8 equal portions, shape each into a round ball, and press between palms to create a pattie-like shape.
Flip paratha, spread oil, cook until golden brown, then transfer to plate. Repeat steps for remaining dough patties. Serve with curd or boondi raita and pickle.
