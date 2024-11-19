Republic Lifestyle Desk

Winter Delight: Step-by-step Recipe To Make Methi Parantha At Home

 Ingredients

This recipe includes whole wheat flour, besan, fenugreek leaves, cumin seeds, green chilli-ginger paste, red chilli powder, curd, oil, and salt for a delicious dish.

Pluck methi leaves (fenugreek leaves) from stems.


 

Soak methi leaves in water for 2-3 minutes to dissolve dirt, then rinse and repeat to clean them. Finely chop the cleaned green methi leaves.

Sift whole wheat flour and gram flour into a large bowl, add cumin seeds, green chili-ginger paste, red chilli powder, curd, oil, methi leaves, and salt.

Mix well.


 

Add water as needed to knead a smooth and soft dough like chapati. Cover the dough with a cloth or a plate and keep it aside for 15-20 minutes.


 

Knead dough again, divide into 7-8 equal portions, shape each into a round ball, and press between palms to create a pattie-like shape.

Flip paratha, spread oil, cook until golden brown, then transfer to plate. Repeat steps for remaining dough patties. Serve with curd or boondi raita and pickle.

