World Liver Day 2025: 6 Foods That Are Worst For Your Liver
World Liver Day 2025
World Liver Day is observed every year on April 19, and this year is honoured under the theme ‘Food Is Medicine’. As we celebrate this day, let's take a look at 6 of the worst foods that are harmful to your liver, as per Healthline.
Source: FreePik.
Alcohol
Drinking little to excessive alcohol can lead to the development of a fatty liver.
Source: Pexels
Added sugar
Indulging too much in candies and other sugary items could increase your high blood pressure, affecting your liver.
Source: Pexels
Fried foods
As the name suggests, fried food items like French fries, burgers, etc, just be avoided as they are high in calories.
Source: Pexels
Added salt
Consuming too much salt can increase the risk of your Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). Healthline recommends 1500 mg of salt per day.
Source: Pexels
Red meat
Meat lovers must consume red meat in moderation or try to avoid it if they have health conditions. Food items with highly saturated fats can harm the liver and increase the risk of heart disease.
Source: Pexels
White bread
Avoid white bread for better health, as they are high in sugar and low in fibre, increasing the chance of liver damage.