Apr 19, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

World Liver Day 2025: 6 Foods That Are Worst For Your Liver

World Liver Day 2025

World Liver Day is observed every year on April 19, and this year is honoured under the theme ‘Food Is Medicine’. As we celebrate this day, let's take a look at 6 of the worst foods that are harmful to your liver, as per Healthline.

Alcohol

Drinking little to excessive alcohol can lead to the development of a fatty liver.

Added sugar

Indulging too much in candies and other sugary items could increase your high blood pressure, affecting your liver.  

Fried foods

As the name suggests, fried food items like French fries, burgers, etc, just be avoided as they are high in calories.

Added salt

Consuming too much salt can increase the risk of your Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). Healthline recommends 1500 mg of salt per day.

Red meat

Meat lovers must consume red meat in moderation or try to avoid it if they have health conditions. Food items with highly saturated fats can harm the liver and increase the risk of heart disease. 

White bread

Avoid white bread for better health, as they are high in sugar and low in fibre, increasing the chance of liver damage.

