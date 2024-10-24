All You Need To Know About Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, born on February 5, 1985, in Funchal, Madeira, Portugal, is a Portuguese professional footballer involved in both club and international football.
Source: AP
Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo has set numerous records for individual accolades and goal-scoring achievements.
Source: @AlNassrFC_EN
His exceptional goal-scoring ability, explosive speed, powerful knuckleball shots, and dribbling skills contribute to his prolific influence on the game.
Source: X/@ChampionsLeague
Ronaldo is the recipient of five Ballon d'Or awards, solidifying his position as one of the most outstanding European players.
Source: X/Screengrab
He has played for notable clubs such as Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr.
Source: AP
Globally recognized for his influence on and off the field, Cristiano Ronaldo has a significant impact on football culture and brand endorsements.
Source: AP
With renowned philanthropic endeavors, Ronaldo is actively involved in various charitable work and has established a successful business empire.
Source: cristianoronaldo/X
As an integral part of the Portugal national team, Ronaldo has achieved success, leading his country to victories in international competitions throughout his career.
Source: X/@AlNassrFC
His market prowess, professionalism, and longevity have changed the landscape of modern football, inspiring players globally.
Source: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy mounts him among the footballing elite, earning him a place as one of the most iconic athletes of his generation.
Source: AP