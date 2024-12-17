Conor McGregor Puts MMA Return On Hold To Announce Boxing Bout vs Logan Paul In India

Irish MMA Fighter Conor McGregor is yet to return in the realm of Combat Sports with the UFC.
He was last seen in action against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 264. He broke his ankle during the match, and is yet to return to the octagon.
However, it looks like Conor might hold off on his return to the MMA circuit and instead focus on something else at the moment.
Conor McGregor recently took to ‘X’ and announced that he is in ‘preliminary negotiations’ for an exhibition boxing match in India.
His opponent? None other than Logan Paul. He is a Youtuber-turned wrestler and is a part of the WWE. He is also active in the boxing circuit as well.
Conor McGregor will battle the former WWE US champion In India. Notably, Logan recently visited the country to launch his hydration brand.
Additionally, Conor McGregor has revealed that he has agreed to terms with the Ambani Family for the exhibition boxing match in India.
Conor McGregor was supposed to return to the Octagon as he had announced his return in the UFC 303.
The Irish MMA fighter was supposed to battle against Michael Chandler in his return fight to the MMA octagon. However, Conor had to pull out after suffering an injury.
If the boxing event stands confirmed, Conor McGregor and Logan Paul could deliver something which went to the level of Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. it is yet to be seen what happens next.
