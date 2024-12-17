D Gukesh Returns To A Roaring Welcome In India After becoming The World Chess Champion

D Gukesh has become the new sensation in India after he was crowned as the new World Chess Champion.
Source: X/@FIDE_chess
The 18-year-old Indian Grandmaster dethroned China's Ding Liren to become the new World Champion. He is also the youngest ever to do so.
Source: X/@narendramodi
Celebrations took over in India after Gukesh's win in Singapore
Source: X
Upon arriving in India, D Gukesh received a rousing welcome from the fans at the Chennai Airport.
Source: ANI Photo
Upon his arrival, Gukesh as felicitated at his Alma Mater, the Velammal Nexus School in Chennai. He was welcomed with a massive rose garland.
Source: ANI Photo
D Gukesh was also honoured with a crown at his Alma Mater after his surreal World Chess Championship win.
Source: ANI Photo
After that, the newly crowned World Chess Champion took part in a road show, where he came out in the car's sunroof and flaunted the championship trophy.
Source: ANI Photo
Chief Minister if Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, also felicitated D Gukesh during an event.
Source: X/@Office_of_Udhay
CM Stalin also presented the newly crowned World Chess Champion with a prize money of INR 5 Crore for his incredible achievement.
Source: X/@Office_of_Udhay