D Gukesh Returns To A Roaring Welcome In India After becoming The World Chess Champion

D Gukesh has become the new sensation in India after he was crowned as the new World Chess Champion.

Source: X/@FIDE_chess

The 18-year-old Indian Grandmaster dethroned China's Ding Liren to become the new World Champion. He is also the youngest ever to do so.

Source: X/@narendramodi

Celebrations took over in India after Gukesh's win in Singapore

Source: X

Upon arriving in India, D Gukesh received a rousing welcome from the fans at the Chennai Airport.

Source: ANI Photo

Upon his arrival, Gukesh as felicitated at his Alma Mater, the Velammal Nexus School in Chennai. He was welcomed with a massive rose garland.

Source: ANI Photo

D Gukesh was also honoured with a crown at his Alma Mater after his surreal World Chess Championship win.

Source: ANI Photo

After that, the newly crowned World Chess Champion took part in a road show, where he came out in the car's sunroof and flaunted the championship trophy.  

Source: ANI Photo

Chief Minister if Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, also felicitated D Gukesh during an event.

Source: X/@Office_of_Udhay

CM Stalin also presented the newly crowned World Chess Champion with a prize money of INR 5 Crore for his incredible achievement.

Source: X/@Office_of_Udhay

