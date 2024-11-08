Everything You Need To Know About Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League is the top professional football league in Saudi Arabia, established in 1976, featuring a competitive format among the country's best clubs.
The league has undergone recent expansions, increasing the number of teams from 16 to 18 starting with the 2023/24 season, which enhances competitiveness.
The current format includes a double round-robin system, where each team plays every other team twice, leading to a total of 34 matches in a season.
Prominent clubs in the league include Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, and Al-Ahli, with Al-Hilal holding the record for the most league titles.
The 2023/24 season has seen significant investment, attracting international superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, raising the league's profile globally.
Each club can register up to eight foreign players, enhancing the quality and competitiveness of the league while providing opportunities for local talents.
The Saudi Pro League runs from August to May, with a mid-season break during international fixtures, including the Asian Cup.
The league's top teams qualify for the AFC Champions League, providing opportunities for them to compete on the continental stage.
Recent initiatives have introduced 'Magic Rounds,' where high-profile derby matches are scheduled to boost viewership and excitement among fans.
The Pro League continues to receive substantial backing from the Saudi government and the Public Investment Fund, supporting its growth and international outreach.
