Everything You Need To Know About Serie A

Historical Significance: Serie A, established in 1898, is one of the oldest and most prestigious football leagues in the world.
Format: The league consists of 20 teams competing in a round-robin format, with each team playing 38 matches each season.
Promotion and Relegation: The bottom three teams at the end of the season face relegation to Serie B, while the top three teams from Serie B are promoted.
Championship Titles: Juventus holds the record for the most Serie A titles, with 36 championships to their name, followed by AC Milan and Inter Milan.
Inter Milan claimed the most recent title in the 2020-2021 season, before defending their championship in the 2023-2024 season.
European Competition Participation: Serie A teams compete in various European tournaments, with several clubs qualifying for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League annually.
Marquee Players: The league has attracted numerous world-class players, including legends like Alessandro Del Piero, Roberto Baggio, and more recently, Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.
Current Season: The 2024-25 Serie A season started on August 17, 2024, and is expected to conclude on May 25, 2025.
