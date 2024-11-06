Republic Sports Desk

Everything You Need To Know About Serie A

Theo Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy

Source: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, north west Italy

Source: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP

Historical Significance: Serie A, established in 1898, is one of the oldest and most prestigious football leagues in the world.

Source: Spada/LaPresse via AP

Format: The league consists of 20 teams competing in a round-robin format, with each team playing 38 matches each season.

 

Source: AP

Promotion and Relegation: The bottom three teams at the end of the season face relegation to Serie B, while the top three teams from Serie B are promoted.

 

Source: AP

Championship Titles: Juventus holds the record for the most Serie A titles, with 36 championships to their name, followed by AC Milan and Inter Milan.

 

Source: AP

Inter Milan claimed the most recent title in the 2020-2021 season, before defending their championship in the 2023-2024 season.

Source: AP

European Competition Participation: Serie A teams compete in various European tournaments, with several clubs qualifying for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League annually.

 

Source: AP

Marquee Players: The league has attracted numerous world-class players, including legends like Alessandro Del Piero, Roberto Baggio, and more recently, Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku.

 

Source: AP

Current Season: The 2024-25 Serie A season started on August 17, 2024, and is expected to conclude on May 25, 2025.

 

Source: AP