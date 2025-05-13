Five Players Who Will Leave Arsenal in The Summer Transfer Window of 2025

May 13, 2025
The 2024-25 season has been a relatively disappointing one for Arsenal.
They will be ending the season without a trophy, meaning some big squad changes are coming.
But who are the players who could leave in the summer of 2025?
Raheem Sterling's loan spell at the club has been disappointing and it is unlikely Arsenal will want to sign him permanently from Chelsea.
Midfielder Thomas Partey is set to leave the club as he has become a fringe player in the squad.
The same can be said about another midfielder in Jorginho.
Oleksandr Zinchenko (L) will also most likely be up for sale.
Leandro Trossard has a year left on his deal and may be moved on from the club.