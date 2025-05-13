May 13, 2025

Shayne Dias

Five Players Who Will Leave Arsenal in The Summer Transfer Window of 2025

The 2024-25 season has been a relatively disappointing one for Arsenal. 

Source: X/@Arsenal

They will be ending the season without a trophy, meaning some big squad changes are coming.

Source: AP

But who are the players who could leave in the summer of 2025? 

Source: AP

Raheem Sterling's loan spell at the club has been disappointing and it is unlikely Arsenal will want to sign him permanently from Chelsea.

Source: AP

Midfielder Thomas Partey is set to leave the club as he has become a fringe player in the squad.

Source: AP

The same can be said about another midfielder in Jorginho.

Source: Arsenal.com

Oleksandr Zinchenko (L) will also most likely be up for sale.

Source: AP

Leandro Trossard has a year left on his deal and may be moved on from the club.

Source: AP