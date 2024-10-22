From the Field to Franchise: Legendary Athletes Who Became Sports Team Owners

Tom Brady - Las Vegas Raiders (NFL), Las Vegas Aces (WNBA)
Patrick Mahomes - KC Royals (MLB), KC Current (NWSL), Sporting KC (MLS)
Serena Williams & Venus Williams - Miami Dolphins (NFL)
Kevin Durant - Philadelphia Union (MLS), NY/NJ Gotham FC (NWSL, USL W-League)
Marshawn Lynch - Seattle Kraken (NHL)
LeBron James - Fernway Sports Group (The sports holding conglomerate owns MLB's Boston Red Sox, EPL’s Liverpool, NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, NASCAR's RFK Racing, and TGL's Boston Common Golf)
Dwyane Wade - Utah Jazz (NBA), Chicago Sky (WNBA), Real Salt Lake (MLS), Utah Hockey Club (NHL)
Alex Rodriguez - Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA) & Minnesota Lynx (WNBA)
Angel Reese - DC Power FC (USL Super League)
David Beckham - Inter Miami CF (MLS). Salford City (League Two)
