Republic Sports Desk

From the Field to Franchise: Legendary Athletes Who Became Sports Team Owners

Tom Brady - Las Vegas Raiders (NFL), Las Vegas Aces (WNBA)

Source: AP

Patrick Mahomes - KC Royals (MLB), KC Current (NWSL), Sporting KC (MLS)

Source: AP

Serena Williams & Venus Williams - Miami Dolphins (NFL)

Source: AP

Kevin Durant - Philadelphia Union (MLS), NY/NJ Gotham FC (NWSL, USL W-League)

Source: AP

Marshawn Lynch - Seattle Kraken (NHL)

Source: AP

LeBron James - Fernway Sports Group (The sports holding conglomerate owns MLB's Boston Red Sox, EPL’s Liverpool, NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, NASCAR's RFK Racing, and TGL's Boston Common Golf)

Source: AP

Dwyane Wade - Utah Jazz (NBA), Chicago Sky (WNBA), Real Salt Lake (MLS), Utah Hockey Club (NHL)

Source: AP

Alex Rodriguez - Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA) & Minnesota Lynx (WNBA)

Source: AP

Angel Reese - DC Power FC (USL Super League)

Source: AP

David Beckham - Inter Miami CF (MLS). Salford City (League Two)

Source: AP