IN PICS: AI Brings Colour to First-ever F1 World Championship Race on 75th Anniversary of Grand Prix of Silverstone in 1950

May 13, 2025
May 13 is a special date in the history of Formula 1.
Source: AP Photo
It was the day of the first-ever F1 world championship race at Silverstone in 1050, marking the 75th anniversary of the championship.
Source: F1.com
With the use of AI, some iconic images from the event have been colourised.
Source: F1/Wordswork
This image is the same as the last one, but with colour added using AI tools.
This photo shows cars waiting in the pit lane ahead of the race.
This photo is the same, but with colour added to make it seem more modern.
This picture shows the cars waiting to start the race at the grid.
This is the same photo, just in colour instead of black and white.