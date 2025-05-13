May 13, 2025

Shayne Dias

IN PICS: AI Brings Colour to First-ever F1 World Championship Race on 75th Anniversary of Grand Prix of Silverstone in 1950

May 13 is a special date in the history of Formula 1.

Source: AP Photo

It was the day of the first-ever F1 world championship race at Silverstone in 1050, marking the 75th anniversary of the championship. 

Source: F1.com

With the use of AI, some iconic images from the event have been colourised. 

Source: F1/Wordswork

This image is the same as the last one, but with colour added using AI tools. 

Source: F1/Wordswork

This photo shows cars waiting in the pit lane ahead of the race.

Source: F1/Wordswork

This photo is the same, but with colour added to make it seem more modern.

Source: F1/Wordswork

This picture shows the cars waiting to start the race at the grid.

Source: F1/Wordswork

This is the same photo, just in colour instead of black and white. 

Source: F1/Wordswork