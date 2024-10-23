Republic Sports Desk

India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Match Against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma is expected to open the batting for India. 

Source: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal will face the new ball for India alongside Rohit Sharma. 

Source: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

Shubman Gill will most likely return for the second Test as he has recovered from the injury. 

Source: BCCI

Virat Kohli will come down at number 4 if Shubman Gill returns. 

Source: AP Photo

Rishabh Pant is expected to come at Number 5 and will also keep for India. 

Source: AP Photo

Sarfaraz Khan is expected to get a nod ahead of KL Rahul at number 6. 

Source: AP Photo

Ravindra Jadeja will also be a part of the playing XI for the second Test. 

Source: X.com

Ravichandran Ashwin will also play the second Test match as the pitch is going to favour spinners.

Source: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

Kuldeep Yadav is the third spinner who will most likely play the 2nd Test.

Source: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are expected to play as fast bowlers.

Source: Instgaram

The second Test match is scheduled to be played in Pune from October 24 to 28.

Source: BCCI