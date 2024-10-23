India's Predicted Playing XI For 2nd Test Match Against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma is expected to open the batting for India.
Yashasvi Jaiswal will face the new ball for India alongside Rohit Sharma.
Shubman Gill will most likely return for the second Test as he has recovered from the injury.
Virat Kohli will come down at number 4 if Shubman Gill returns.
Rishabh Pant is expected to come at Number 5 and will also keep for India.
Sarfaraz Khan is expected to get a nod ahead of KL Rahul at number 6.
Ravindra Jadeja will also be a part of the playing XI for the second Test.
Ravichandran Ashwin will also play the second Test match as the pitch is going to favour spinners.
Kuldeep Yadav is the third spinner who will most likely play the 2nd Test.
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are expected to play as fast bowlers.
The second Test match is scheduled to be played in Pune from October 24 to 28.
