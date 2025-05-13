List Of Top Run Scorers Ahead Of IPL Resumption

May 13, 2025
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav leads the IPL 2025 run-scoring list with 510 runs in 12 matches.
Source: AP
Sai Sudharsan
Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan is in the second place with 509 runs in 11 IPL 2025 games.
Source: ANI
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill is in third place with 508 runs in 11 IPL 2025 games so far.
Source: IPL/X
Virat Kohli
RCB star Virat Kohli has amassed 505 runs in 11 IPL 2025 matches.
Source: IPL
Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler has hit 500 runs in 11 matches for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal has smashed 473 runs in 12 matches for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.
Source: BCCI
Prabhsimran Singh
Prabhsimran Singh has hit 437 runs in 11 IPL 2025 matches for Punjab Kings.
Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran has amassed 410 runs in 11 IPL 2025 games so far.
Shreyas Iyer
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has smashed 405 runs in 11 matches in the IPL 2025 so far.
KL Rahul
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul has collected 381 runs in 10 IPL 2025 matches so far.
Source: ANI