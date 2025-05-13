May 13, 2025

Anirban Sarkar

List Of Top Run Scorers Ahead Of IPL Resumption

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav leads the IPL 2025 run-scoring list with 510 runs in 12 matches.

Source: AP

Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan is in the second place with 509 runs in 11 IPL 2025 games.

Source: ANI

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is in third place with 508 runs in 11 IPL 2025 games so far.

Source: IPL/X

Virat Kohli

RCB star Virat Kohli has amassed 505 runs in 11 IPL 2025 matches.

Source: IPL

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler has hit 500 runs in 11 matches for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Source: ANI

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has smashed 473 runs in 12 matches for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025.

Source: BCCI

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh has hit 437 runs in 11 IPL 2025 matches for Punjab Kings.

Source: AP

Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has amassed 410 runs in 11 IPL 2025 games so far.

Source: AP

Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has smashed 405 runs in 11 matches in the IPL 2025 so far.

Source: ANI

KL Rahul

Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul has collected 381 runs in 10 IPL 2025 matches so far.

Source: ANI