May 12, 2025

Anirban Sarkar

List Of Virat Kohli's Glittering Test Records

Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday. Let's have a look at some of his Test records.

In 123 Test matches, Virat Kohli amassed 9230 runs with an average of 46.85.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli led India in 68 Test matches, losing 17, winning 40 and drawing 11 games.

Under captain Virat Kohli, the Indian Cricket Team registered nine consecutive wins in Test matches. 

Virat also became the first Indian captain to register two centuries in his captaincy debut in Adelaide against Australia.

Virat Kohli has registered 5864 runs in 68 Test matches, which stands to be the highest among the Indian captains.

Virat Kohli stands tall to be the only captain to have scored a whopping seven double Test centuries in his glittering Test career.

Virat's 254 against South Africa is also the highest score ever by an Indian captain in Test matches.

In the 2014/15 Test series, Virat Kohli amassed four Test centuries and thus became the only Indian batter to achieve this record.

Virat Kohli also became the first captain to guide India to a Test series on Australian soil as they claimed the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

