MS Dhoni To Hardik Pandya: A Look At Players With Most Not Outs In IPL History

May 13, 2025
IPL 2025 To Resume On May 17th
BCCI announced that IPL 2025 will resume on Saturday, May 17th.
Source: IPL
Six Venues To Hold Remaining Matches
Mumbai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Jaipur, and Bengaluru will host the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament.
Source: BCCI
Hardik Pandya
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has appeared in 148 IPL games and has 42 not-outs.
Source: ANI
Yusuf Pathan
Yusuf Pathan stands in seventh place on the chart with 44 not-outs in 174 IPL matches.
Dwayne Bravo
Former CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo had 44 unbeaten scores in 161 matches in IPL history.
David Miller
LSG batter has played 141 matches in the extravagant T20 tournament with 49 not-outs.
Source: AP
Dinesh Karthik
Former RCB batter and wicketkeeper had 50 not-outs in the IPL history in 257 matches.
Kieron Pollard
Former Mumbai Indians star Kieron Pollard had played 189 matches and had 52 unbeaten scores.
Ravindra Jadeja
Top CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja holds the second place with 80 not-outs.
Source: IPL/BCCI
MS Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni holds the top spot in the chart with 100 not-outs in the cash-rich tournament.
Source: ANI Photo