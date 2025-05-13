May 13, 2025

Aniket Datta

MS Dhoni To Hardik Pandya: A Look At Players With Most Not Outs In IPL History

IPL 2025 To Resume On May 17th

BCCI announced that IPL 2025 will resume on Saturday, May 17th.

Source: IPL

Six Venues To Hold Remaining Matches

Mumbai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Jaipur, and Bengaluru will host the remaining matches of the cash-rich tournament.

Source: BCCI

Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has appeared in 148 IPL games and has 42 not-outs.

Source: ANI

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan stands in seventh place on the chart with 44 not-outs in 174 IPL matches.

Source: ANI

Dwayne Bravo

Former CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo had 44 unbeaten scores in 161 matches in IPL history.

Source: ANI

David Miller

LSG batter has played 141 matches in the extravagant T20 tournament with 49 not-outs.

Source: AP

Dinesh Karthik

Former RCB batter and wicketkeeper had 50 not-outs in the IPL history in 257 matches. 

Source: ANI

Kieron Pollard

Former Mumbai Indians star Kieron Pollard had played 189 matches and had 52 unbeaten scores.

Source: ANI

Ravindra Jadeja

Top CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja holds the second place with 80 not-outs.

Source: IPL/BCCI

MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni holds the top spot in the chart with 100 not-outs in the cash-rich tournament.

Source: ANI Photo