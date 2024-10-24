R Ashwin Surpasses His Rivals: Discover the Top Active Players with Test Wicket Milestones

R Ashwin was clinical during the Kiwi's Innings at the 2nd Test Match between India and New Zealand at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
Source: bcci
Ashwin is now in the top of the lost of the active players with the most test wickets. Who else are on the list? Lets check here:
Josh Hazlewood - 273 Wickets
Ravindra Jadeja - 306 Wickets
Kagiso Rabada - 308 Wickets
Ishant Sharma - 311 Wickets
Tim Southee - 384 Wickets
Nathan Lyon - 530 Wickets
Ravichandran Ashwin - 531 Wickets
