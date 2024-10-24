Republic Sports Desk

R Ashwin Surpasses His Rivals: Discover the Top Active Players with Test Wicket Milestones

R Ashwin was clinical during the Kiwi's Innings at the 2nd Test Match between India and New Zealand at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Source: bcci

R Ashwin and Washington Sundar were clinical for Team India as they took out all of the NZ batters. Ashwin scalped three, while Sundar took out seven wickets to bowl out the Blackcaps.

Source: BCCI

Ashwin is now in the top of the lost of the active players with the most test wickets. Who else are on the list? Lets check here:

Source: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

Josh Hazlewood - 273 Wickets

Source: AP

Ravindra Jadeja - 306 Wickets

Source: BCCI

Kagiso Rabada - 308 Wickets

Source: AP

Ishant Sharma - 311 Wickets

Source: PTI

Mitchell Starc - 358 Wickets

Source: AP Photo

Tim Southee - 384 Wickets

Source: AP

Nathan Lyon - 530 Wickets

Source: AP

Ravichandran Ashwin - 531 Wickets

Source: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki