Teams With Most IPL Sixes In 2025

May 13, 2025
Sunrisers Hyderabad
77: Incidentally, Sunrisers Hyderabad have smashed the least number of sixes in IPL 2025.
Chennai Super Kings
79: Chennai Super Kings have been on a six-hitting spree in IPL 2025.
Delhi Capitals
85: Delhi Capitals batters have hit some monstrous sixes in IPL 2025.
Kolkata Knight Riders
89: Despite having a disappointing season, Kolkata Knight Riders' batters have had a good tikme when it comes to sixes.
Gujarat Titans
90: Gujarat Titans batters have performed very well in IPL 2025.
RCB
96: RCB batters have been in top of their form in IPL 2025.
Mumbai Indians
100: Mumbai Indians have been one of the best batting units in IPL 2025 so far.
Lucknow Super Giants
111: Lucknow Super Giants batters have flexed their muscles in IPL 2025.
Shreyas Iyer
120: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings have been one of the most consistent teams in IPL 2025.
Sanju Samson
123: Rajasthan Royals batters have hit the most number of sixes in IPL 2025.