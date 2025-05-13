May 13, 2025

Anirban Sarkar

Teams With Most IPL Sixes In 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad

77: Incidentally, Sunrisers Hyderabad have smashed the least number of sixes in IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings

79: Chennai Super Kings have been on a six-hitting spree in IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals

85: Delhi Capitals batters have hit some monstrous sixes in IPL 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders

89: Despite having a disappointing season, Kolkata Knight Riders' batters have had a good tikme when it comes to sixes.

Gujarat Titans

90: Gujarat Titans batters have performed very well in IPL 2025.

RCB

96: RCB batters have been in top of their form in IPL 2025.

Mumbai Indians

100: Mumbai Indians have been one of the best batting units in IPL 2025 so far.

Lucknow Super Giants

111: Lucknow Super Giants batters have flexed their muscles in IPL 2025.

Shreyas Iyer

120: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings have been one of the most consistent teams in IPL 2025.

Sanju Samson

123: Rajasthan Royals batters have hit the most number of sixes in IPL 2025.

