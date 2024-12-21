Republic Sports Desk

WWE Smackdown Results: Drew McIntyre Issues Grave Warning To Solo Sikoa And His Bloodline

Jey Uso attacked Drew McIntyre with a crutch in front of the Bloodline in the opening segment.

Source: WWE

The Bloodline defeated Apollo Crews, LA Knight and Andrade in their triple tag team match. 

Source: WWE

Braun Strowman appeared on the Grayson Waller Effect in full Christmas spirit. 

Source: WWE

Carmelo Hayes defeated Braun Strowman via countout in their match. 

Source: WWE

Johnny Gargano defeated Alex Shelly with some help from Ciampa to win his singles match.

Source: WWE

Bianca Belair & Naomi defeated Nia Jax & Candice LeRae in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Source: WWE

Drew McIntyre sent warning towards Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline. 

Source: WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura attacks LA Knight during his match against the Bloodline. 

Source: WWE

Grayson Waller hosts the Grayson Waller Effect show along with Austin Theory. 

Source: WWE

Tiffany Stratton appeared ringside to show support to Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

Source: WWE

 Next Story