WWE Smackdown Results: Drew McIntyre Issues Grave Warning To Solo Sikoa And His Bloodline

Jey Uso attacked Drew McIntyre with a crutch in front of the Bloodline in the opening segment.
Source: WWE
The Bloodline defeated Apollo Crews, LA Knight and Andrade in their triple tag team match.
Source: WWE
Braun Strowman appeared on the Grayson Waller Effect in full Christmas spirit.
Source: WWE
Carmelo Hayes defeated Braun Strowman via countout in their match.
Source: WWE
Johnny Gargano defeated Alex Shelly with some help from Ciampa to win his singles match.
Source: WWE
Bianca Belair & Naomi defeated Nia Jax & Candice LeRae in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Source: WWE
Drew McIntyre sent warning towards Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline.
Source: WWE
Shinsuke Nakamura attacks LA Knight during his match against the Bloodline.
Source: WWE
Grayson Waller hosts the Grayson Waller Effect show along with Austin Theory.
Source: WWE
Tiffany Stratton appeared ringside to show support to Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.
Source: WWE